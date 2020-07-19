Innocent phrases generator to terrorise your players

Geek Native’s generators are all a bit of fun, we’ve got the likes of the random fantasy tavern generator, merchant wagon generator and even a prophecy generator. This particular generator takes us to a new level of novelty RPG moments.

Generate Innocent Phrase

An innocent phrase to terrorise your players

Stolen from this Reddit thread, this generator comes up with innocent phrases you can use to terrorise your players. You know, the sort of passive lack of reassurance that everything is safe and well that gamers are expert at picking up.

Do you have any of your own “innocent” phrases that are sure to creep out your players?

Is there a trick to it? Is it about undermining a sense of safety and security by failing to provide any absolutes?

Creative Commons credit: Gai Tsutsugami {Guilty Crown} by greenmapple17.

