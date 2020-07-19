Geek Native

From the land of Geek

You are here: Home / Games / Tabletop & RPGs / Innocent phrases generator to terrorise your players

Innocent phrases generator to terrorise your players

by Leave a Comment💶 Sales from links may earn us money

Geek Native’s generators are all a bit of fun, we’ve got the likes of the random fantasy tavern generator, merchant wagon generator and even a prophecy generator. This particular generator takes us to a new level of novelty RPG moments.


 

An innocent phrase to terrorise your players

Gai Tsutsugami {Guilty Crown} by greenmapple17

Stolen from this Reddit thread, this generator comes up with innocent phrases you can use to terrorise your players. You know, the sort of passive lack of reassurance that everything is safe and well that gamers are expert at picking up.

Do you have any of your own “innocent” phrases that are sure to creep out your players?

Is there a trick to it? Is it about undermining a sense of safety and security by failing to provide any absolutes?

Creative Commons credit: Gai Tsutsugami {Guilty Crown} by greenmapple17.

Do you have extra insight on this article? Please scoll down to the comments and share your knowledge.

  • Advertising Disclaimer: Geek Native earns money through affiliate links to Amazon, DriveThruRPG and via Skimlinks. Find out how.
  • Teleport Link: There are people chatting on this article. Join in!

Info

Columns

Follow Us

Social Media

Recent Posts

Supporters

Geek Native

"Encumbrance - Did you even read the rules?"
Tabletop & RPGs

Innocent phrases generator to terrorise your players

time to read: 1 min
Comics Dynamite Entertainment drops controversial cover b…
Tabletop & RPGs RPG sale: Christmas in July discounts 58,000 RPGs…
>